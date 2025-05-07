Watch Now
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he will sign bill protecting state parks

House Bill 209, which requires that projects must be 'conservation-based recreational uses,' was approved by lawmakers in April and awaits DeSantis' signature
Gov Ron DeSantis at round table in Tampa on state tax relief on May 7 2025
The Florida Channel
Gov. Ron DeSantis at a roundtable in Tampa, Fla. on tax relief on May 7, 2025.
Gov Ron DeSantis at round table in Tampa on state tax relief on May 7 2025
TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will sign a bill protecting state parks from pickleball and tennis courts, golf courses and lodging establishments.

The governor spoke Wednesday at a roundtable in Tampa on tax relief and took questions at the end of the discussion. When an attendee from the crowd asked if he would sign the bill, DeSantis simply responded, "Yes."

House Bill 209 was passed by the House and Senate last month and is headed to DeSantis' desk for final approval.

The announcement signifies a shift from a controversial plan that the DeSantis administration unveiled last August, known as the Florida Department of Environmental Protection's (FDEP) Great Outdoors Initiative.

WPTV covered the protests extensively after members of the public decried plans to develop areas of Jonathan Dickinson State Park.

State parks bill heads to Gov. DeSantis' desk after lawmaker approval

"There's a reason why we have state parks, and set these natural resources aside," Deena McCombs with Palm Beach Hounds said. "And when we start effecting the environment by putting in golf courses and commercial entities, we'll risk losing the land and the animals and the game."

The Republican governor distanced himself from the initiative following the backlash, saying he never saw or approved plans to allow resorts and sports facilities on state park land. The plans were ultimately scrapped by the FDEP.

HB 209 doesn't ban all types of development. But it requires that any projects be "conservation-based recreational uses” that support things like hiking, swimming, horseback riding, boating, nature study and other similar activities.

If signed, the measure's effective date will be July 1, 2025.

