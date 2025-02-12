Bill filed by Sen. Gayle Harrell to protect Florida state parks from development clears first hurdle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A move by Florida lawmakers to protect state parks from development like golf courses and tennis courts cleared its first hurdle Tuesday.

The Environment and Natural Resources Committee in the Florida Senate voted unanimously 9-0 to move forward with Senate Bill 80, also known as the "State Park Preservation Act."

State Sen. Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart, filed SB 80 in December to stop the construction of golf courses, pickleball courts, tennis courts and ball fields at state parks.

The bill would still have to receive approval from two other Senate committees — Appropriations Committee on Agriculture, Environment, and General Government and Fiscal Policy — before it would be up for a vote on the Senate floor.

The hearing for the next committee meeting has not been scheduled.

Florida's regular legislation session begins March 4.

If lawmakers pass the measure, it will take effect July 1.

What would the bill protect at Florida state parks?

SB 80 would ensure parks prioritize "conservation-based public outdoor recreational uses" including fishing, camping, bicycling, hiking, nature study, swimming, boating, canoeing, horseback riding, diving, birding, sailing, jogging and similar activities.

Harrell's legislation comes after the Florida Department of Environmental Protection's Great Outdoors Initiative sparked bi-partisan pushback and protests from residents for days in late August.

The controversial plan was ultimately scrapped by the FDEP a day after Gov. Ron DeSantis said: "a lot of that stuff was just half-baked and was not ready for prime time."

Sparking much of the protest on the Treasure Coast in August was a plan to build golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Martin County where Harrell lives and represents.

