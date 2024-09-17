WPTV INVESTIGATES: What new records may reveal about withdrawn state parks plan

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV has obtained records from the office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that indicate he may have known more about controversial plans to build golf courses, lodges, pickleball courts, and other recreational amenities in state parks.

The plans to add development to nine of Florida’s state parks, including Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Martin County, were part of what the Florida Department of Environmental Protection called the "Great Outdoors Initiative."

Details of the initiative were leaked in August, sparking public outrage and the eventual withdrawal of the plans.

Facing questions about the proposed projects at an Aug. 28 press conference, DeSantis said, “A lot of that stuff was just half-baked and was not ready for prime time."

"This was something that was leaked. It was not approved by me. I never saw that," DeSantis said at the news conference.

When the plans were leaked in late August and were later posted on the DEP’s website, WPTV requested records from the governor’s office that could shed light on the formation of the "Great Outdoors Initiative" plans.

On Tuesday, the governor’s office provided more than 180 pages of public records.

Most notably, there was a memo documenting a meeting between DeSantis and Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, the founder and CEO of Folds of Honor, an Oklahoma-based non-profit organization that raises scholarship money for military veterans and their families.

The meeting, which was closed to the press, took place on the afternoon of April 10. Rooney was listed as the only attendee.

At the Aug. 28 press conference, DeSantis said Folds of Honor had a proposal to take an abandoned military base at Jonathan Dickinson State Park and convert it into golf courses, and then use the proceeds to fund scholarships for military and first responder families.

"They're not doing anything this year," DeSantis said. "They're gonna go back and basically listen to folks."

The governor’s office did not provide records describing what was discussed during that meeting. DeSantis’ office did not immediately return WPTV's phone call or email Tuesday morning requesting more information about the meeting.