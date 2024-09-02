'See what the fuss is all about:' Protests inspire more visits to Jonathan Dickinson State Park

Sixty miles north of the hustle and bustle of Fort Lauderdale, Fernando Amuchastegui and his family came to Jonathan Dickinson State Park on Monday, inspired by recent stories and protests over future park development.

“It’s nice to get away from the big city and to come out here in nature to enjoy and see what all the fuss is all about. Enjoying state parks is a wonderful way to spend time and learn about the environment and learn about nature,” said Amuchastegui.

Cierra Garcia and her family also made the drive from Broward County to spend the afternoon kayaking. She saw firsthand the outrage at the recent state park proposals.

“We went up to Honeymoon Island last weekend and they were all out there protesting,” said Garcia.

For those visiting from out of state, a trip on the Loxahatchee River was all it took to realize how special the park is “as is,” without golf courses.

“You can build a golf course anywhere. You can’t just build this. This is natural and it’s been here for forever I guess,” said Gary Conn from Nashville.

Trail riders saying they also add to the local economy when they meet here from all corners of Florida.

“You have the beaches, you have DuBois Park pretty close. All the restaurants that we all get together afterwards,” said Richard McDaniels.

And the youngest on two wheels understand their role in spreading the word.

“They can probably share the news about JD to other people and they can come. I don’t know why they’d want to mess up our park,” said Kameron Daubenmire of West Palm Beach.

WPTV obtained a letter from the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners, in which they formally oppose the building of three golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park. Mayor Maria Sachs sent the letter to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection last week.

WPTV's Jon Shainman reported last week that the Martin County Commission also formally opposed the golf course plan with a letter.

