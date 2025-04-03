'Love Fest' events seek to stop potential development of Florida state parks

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — WPTV hasn't stopped listening to you following last year's protests over development proposals at Florida state parks.

There are two bills — Senate Bill 80 and House Bill 209 — that lawmakers are debating regarding state land management. But some say the proposals don't go far enough and are now organizing "love fests" at 16 Florida state parks.

WATCH BELOW: Conservationists to hold events to protect state parks in Florida

'Love Fest' events seek to stop potential development of state parks in Florida

We spoke to organizers of the events being held on Saturday and are digging deeper into what changes they're advocating for.

Many conservationists tell WPTV that protecting our state parks isn’t just about the present, but it's about ensuring they remain intact for generations to come.

"If we don't save our parks throughout the state, we won't have any wild Florida left," Liz Bernstein, a conservation advocate, said.

That's the sentiment shared by many at Fort Pierce Inlet State Park, one of the sites hosting a park "Love Fest" this Saturday.

Organizers of the event said they want to send a message to lawmakers to stop potential development on state parks.

"We want people to share how much state parks mean to them," Shari Anker, the president of the St. Lucie County Conservation Alliance, said.

Anker and other advocates are pushing for clearer language in two bills known as the State Park Preservation Act.

"We don't want any loopholes that allow for development in so-called 'degraded' areas," Anker said.

When plans were announced by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection last summer to develop Jonathan Dickinson State Park, it prompted protests for weeks. The idea was finally scrapped following the uproar across the state.

Anker told WPTV that the "Love Fests" are their way of telling lawmakers they don't want to have to fight this same battle again in five or 10 years.

"They're constantly looking for ways to monetize state parks beyond what's already in place," Anker said. "We really want to emphasize that state parks, as they are, are good enough."

"Love Fest" events will be held Saturday, April 5, at Fort Pierce Inlet State Park and Jonathan Dickinson State Park.

The event at Jonathan Dickinson State Park runs from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The Fort Pierce Inlet State Park event starts at 9 a.m. with a light brunch and discussion, a short hike at 10 a.m. and then from 10:30 to 11 a.m., they will reconvene at the pavilion.

Read more of WPTV's coverage of this issue and last summer's protests below:

Protecting Paradise Did drop in state park revenue lead to creation of Great Outdoors Initiative? Kate Hussey

State DeSantis: 'We're not going to take away any green space' Scott Sutton

Let's Hear It WE HEARD FROM YOU: What you said at WPTV's issue-driven event about state parks Matt Papaycik

Let's Hear It 'I love the park': Kids put a voice to state parks issue Ashley Glass

Region Martin County Withdraw of the J.D. Park plans potentially saved the status of local rare bird Mike Trim

Region Martin County Could Jonathan Dickinson State Park qualify for national park status? Jon Shainman

Palm Beach County 'Let it be what it is': Tequesta Brewing rallies against state park proposals Romelo Styles

Region Martin County Locals say 'neigh' in equestrian protest to Jonathan Dickinson State Park revamp Michael Hoffman

Region Martin County 'NOT GOING TO STOP': Locals rally against DEP's proposals for J.D. State Park Samantha Roesler

Region Martin County Meeting for Jonathan Dickinson State Park plan rescheduled, new venue sought Scott Sutton

Region Martin County Giving mountain bikers a voice on state park golf course proposal Mike Trim

Jensen Beach This coffee bar is uniquely tied to Jonathan Dickinson State Park Cassandra Garcia

Region Martin County 'SLAP IN THE FACE': Mast, Harrell, Overdorf call out proposed golf courses Kate Hussey

Region Martin County How many people are allowed to attend DEP's Jonathan Dickinson Park meeting? Samantha Roesler

Region Martin County 'WOULD BE AMAZING': What golfers told WPTV about state park proposal Todd Wilson

Region Martin County WE HEARD FROM YOU: Nature lovers push back on golf courses at park Jon Shainman