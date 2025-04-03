Watch Now
'Love Fest' events seek to stop potential development of Florida state parks

Events being held after last summer's protests rebuked proposals to develop park lands
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — WPTV hasn't stopped listening to you following last year's protests over development proposals at Florida state parks.

There are two bills — Senate Bill 80 and House Bill 209 — that lawmakers are debating regarding state land management. But some say the proposals don't go far enough and are now organizing "love fests" at 16 Florida state parks.

We spoke to organizers of the events being held on Saturday and are digging deeper into what changes they're advocating for.

Many conservationists tell WPTV that protecting our state parks isn’t just about the present, but it's about ensuring they remain intact for generations to come.

"If we don't save our parks throughout the state, we won't have any wild Florida left," Liz Bernstein, a conservation advocate, said.

That's the sentiment shared by many at Fort Pierce Inlet State Park, one of the sites hosting a park "Love Fest" this Saturday.

Organizers of the event said they want to send a message to lawmakers to stop potential development on state parks.

"We want people to share how much state parks mean to them," Shari Anker, the president of the St. Lucie County Conservation Alliance, said.

Anker and other advocates are pushing for clearer language in two bills known as the State Park Preservation Act.

"We don't want any loopholes that allow for development in so-called 'degraded' areas," Anker said.

When plans were announced by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection last summer to develop Jonathan Dickinson State Park, it prompted protests for weeks. The idea was finally scrapped following the uproar across the state.

Anker told WPTV that the "Love Fests" are their way of telling lawmakers they don't want to have to fight this same battle again in five or 10 years.

"They're constantly looking for ways to monetize state parks beyond what's already in place," Anker said. "We really want to emphasize that state parks, as they are, are good enough."

"Love Fest" events will be held Saturday, April 5, at Fort Pierce Inlet State Park and Jonathan Dickinson State Park.

The event at Jonathan Dickinson State Park runs from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The Fort Pierce Inlet State Park event starts at 9 a.m. with a light brunch and discussion, a short hike at 10 a.m. and then from 10:30 to 11 a.m., they will reconvene at the pavilion.

