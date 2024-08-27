US Rep. Brian Mast yet to hear from Gov. DeSantis, FDEP regarding Jonathan Dickinson State Park

On Tuesday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., join the WPTV News team at Flagler Park in Stuart for our first issue-driven Let's Hear It event, centered around the future of our state parks.

Lawmakers and officials are joining residents in Martin County on Tuesday to voice their opposition to Florida's "Great Outdoors Initiative," which has plans to build golf courses and other outdoor-related facilities at state parks.

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., was among those in attendance, thanking opponents of the golf course proposal at Jonathan Dickinson State Park.

Mast said he has tried contacting Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection about the controversial project but has not heard back from either one of them yet.

Mast said he is urging the FDEP to hold a "transparent public comment period" that allows everyone to have their voice heard. He said he has also requested all internal documents and communications from the FDEP and its Acquisition and Restoration Council (ARC) regarding the proposed plan at Jonathan Dickinson State Park.

A group connected to the proposal, Tuskegee Dunes Foundation, announced Sunday they decided to withdraw from a plan to build three golf courses at the park.

However, there are fears that another group could replace Tuskegee Dunes and try to move forward with the plan, which has drawn criticism from public officials and numerous members of the community over the last several days.

Read more of WPTV's coverage of the proposal and protests below:

