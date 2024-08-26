Who is behind Tuskegee Dunes Foundation? Here's what WPTV found

On Tuesday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., join the WPTV News team at Flagler Park in Stuart for our first issue-driven Let's Hear It event, centered around the future of our state parks.

After Sunday's sudden announcement that a group connected to a controversial proposal to build three golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State has now decided to withdraw the project, WPTV wanted to know more about the groups associated with the plan.

WPTV investigative reporter Dave Bohman spent Monday looking through public records to learn about these organizations — the well-known Folds of Honor charity and the little-known Tuskegee Dunes Foundation.

We found that both are headquartered in the same suburb of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Folds of Honor is spearheaded by Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, whose website describes him as a fighter pilot, motivational speaker and PGA golf professional. Folds of Honor recently renovated a Michigan golf course and renamed it "American Dunes."

Its website said in 2022, that the group raised $1.1 million from tournaments and greens fees to pay for scholarships for children of service people killed in action.

WPTV investigative reporter Dave Bohman checked into its charity Form 990 and it shows it gave $418,000 to Palm Beach Gardens-based "PGA Reach" which "impact(s) the lives of youth, military, and diverse populations by enabling access to…the game of golf.

Less is known about the Tuskegee Dunes Foundation, which is also based in Oklahoma.

Bohman drilled deeper and found Tuskegee Dunes has two registered lobbyists in Florida — Ryan Matthews, a former Secretary of the Department of Environmental Protection, and Miami attorney Joseph Salzverg — who is also a registered lobbyist for the communities of West Palm Beach, Greenacres and Indiantown, as well as St. Lucie County.

When WPTV checked Tuskegee Dunes' website it stated "No golf in Jonathan Dickinson State Park," adding "We received clear feedback that Jonathan Dickinson State Park is not the right location."

WPTV On the website of the Tuskegee Dunes Foundation, there was only a brief statement with the headline "No golf in Jonathan Dickinson State Park."

A spokesperson for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection told the Palm Beach Post, that the golf course would have raised scholarship money for families of the Tuskegee Airmen.

The Airmen were the famous all-black flying squadron known for their heroic missions in World War II.

Our investigative unit is looking to the next step after Tuskegee Dunes and Folds of Honor's withdrawals.

Will there be another sponsor to operate golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson? Or is the project dead?

WPTV will continue to press for answers on that subject as the story develops. Read more of WPTV's coverage of the proposal and protests below:

