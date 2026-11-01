Fiery incident reported near Military Trail and 10th Avenue

GREENACRES, Fla. — Authorities are responding to a fiery incident in the area of Military Trail and 10th Avenue.

Video from the scene shows flames and thick, dark smoke rising from the area, with debris scattered across the roadway.

The circumstances surrounding the incident and what may have caused it have not yet been confirmed.

WPTV has reached out to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies for information about the incident but has not yet heard back.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as emergency crews respond.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.