Join WPTV for tree lighting extravaganza at Boca Raton Innovation Campus on Nov. 21

Join WPTV on Thursday, Nov. 21 for the CP Group's 9th annual tree lighting extravaganza at the Boca Raton Innovation Campus hosted by WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle.

The event will be held at 5000 T-Rex Ave. starting at 5:30 p.m. with the tree lighting scheduled to occur just after 6 p.m.

Entry is FREE when you bring a new, unwrapped toy or make a discretionary monetary contribution to Spirit of Giving. Donations will be collected at the entrance to support the nonprofit's annual holiday gift drive, spreading joy to thousands of children throughout Palm Beach County.

All eventgoers will enjoy:



Exciting meet-and-greets with Santa and his live reindeer! Capture the holiday magic with Santa's official photographer, who will provide commemorative photos to take home

Santa's Workshop, a kid-friendly tented area for holiday-inspired activities. Enjoy face painters and festive arts and crafts activities by the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum and ArtNEST Studios

Petting zoo featuring 20 adorable farm animals

A 360-camera booth experience, complete with digital video copies to remember the night

Dazzling LED Cirque Performers on stage and roaming around, featuring mesmerizing risk-balancing acts and a Hula Hoop contortionist spinning with over 30 Hula Hoops and juggling

Food Truck Lane, offering a variety of delicious menu options

Holiday-themed bounce house

Cash bar to keep the festive spirits high

Thousands of free parking spots for your convenience

Click here to learn more and to RSVP to the event.

Learn more below about WPTV's Season of Hope campaign: