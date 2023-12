DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — It's going to be frosty in Florida this Saturday night in downtown Delray Beach.

The annual Delray Beach holiday parade returns along Atlantic Avenue as more than 70 floats, marching bands, dance teams and even Santa Claus make an appearance.

The parade begins at 6 p.m. Watch it live in the video player below.

Follow the parade route from the Intracoastal Waterway to Northwest Fifth Avenue.

Santa will join the Delray Beach Fire Department on the fire truck.