Live: Christmas tree lighting event at Tradition in Port St. Lucie

Festivities took place Friday in Tradition for the annual tree lighting ceremony.
The annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony was held in Tradition on Dec. 1, 2023.
Posted at 5:39 PM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 18:38:39-05

Watch the ceremony live below:

Join WPTV on Friday evening at the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Tradition in Port St. Lucie.

The evening will be filled with joy as Santa and Mrs. Claus make a grand entrance to illuminate the Christmas tree, while children delight in taking photos and sharing their holiday wishes.

Those in attendance can explore a kid zone's trackless train and enjoy delicious treats from a variety of food trucks.

Vendors will also be onsite offering local gifts if you'd like to purchase a holiday present for that special someone.

Festivities will take place from 5-9 p.m. at Tradition Square on Southwest Meeting Street. The tree lighting took place at 6:10 p.m.

