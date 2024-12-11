HELP KIDS IN NEED: Donate toys at WPTV today

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — You can help spread happiness during the holidays by dropping off a new, unwrapped toy at the WPTV Studio on Wednesday, December 11 between 6 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

This is all part of our Season of Hope campaign, during which WPTV is teaming up with all of the of the local United Way organizations in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast to help collect toys and nonperishable food.

WPTV is located at 1100 Banyan Boulevard in downtown West Palm Beach.

The donated toys will be distributed to local children in need through the United Way of Palm Beach County and its partner nonprofit organizations.

Laurie George with the United Way said the donations are essential for families in our communities.

"At any given time, there are 51,000 children who are food insecure. So to even think about giving a gift is beyond possibility," George said.

Through our partnership with United Way, last year WPTV gave roughly 9,000 children in need presents,

"Their parents are working really hard. Sometimes they have one job, two jobs, three jobs, even. But they can't make ends meet," George said.

George is hoping we can all help again this holiday season.

"There's really no better feeling. You know, you're making a difference. And it just warms your heart. And you can be part of something greater than yourself," George said.

"It's amazing that the things that we take for granted. Others, it's a luxury to them," said Dr. Glenice Glover, the president of Because I'm Worth It, a non-profit working to empower underprivileged girls.

The toy drive will hopefully give all 141 girls in the program this year a present.

"This is the only toy that they're going to receive, sadly enough" Glover said.

65 of the girls in Because I'm Worth It are students at Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary School. Principal Katrina Granger cannot wait for her kids to unwrap their gifts in a few weeks.

"his is a great way to help them understand how important and valuable they are," Granger said.

If you would like to supply a child with a gift, we are collecting toys, non-perishable foods, electronics, and monetary donations all day. They can be dropped off right in front our station located at 1100 Banyan Boulevard in downtown West Palm Beach.