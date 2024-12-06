HOLIDAY FUN: Tree lighting celebrations in Wellington, Port St. Lucie

Join WPTV for two tree-lighting celebrations on Friday in Wellington and Port St. Lucie.

Port St. Lucie holiday festivities

WPTV anchor Megan McRoberts will be on hand for the holiday fun in Port St. Lucie at Tradition Square.

Festivities kick off at 5 p.m. and will include a kid zone, trackless train and holiday vendors.

Local food trucks will be on hand with classic holiday tunes performed by "The Rat Pack Now" from 6:30-8:30 p.m., right after Santa lights the tree!

The fun lasts until 9 p.m. at Tradition Square located at Southwest Meeting Street.

Wellington holiday festivities

In Wellington, join WPTV anchor Janny Rodriguez, WPTV First Alert chief meteorologist Steve Weagle and reporter Matt Sczesny at Wellington's Winterfest.

The fun begins at 6 p.m. and lasts until 10 p.m. at the Wellington Amphitheater located at 12100 Forest Hill Blvd.

The family-friendly holiday celebration features singer "Vanilla Ice" and will feature the following:



Exhibitors

Food vendors

Holiday hits through the decades

Kids and teen interactive blizzard beach

Live musical and dance performances

Lounge(s) for adult attendees

Pet adoptions

Retail and holiday shopping

Click here to learn more about Winterfest.