Synergy Magnet School takes center stage at Tradition tree lighting

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — It’s a tradition, in Tradition, like no other. The annual Tradition Tree Lighting set to make the season sparkle.

Students from Synergy Magnet School in Fort Pierce have spent months practicing, ready to take the stage before the tree lights up for the holidays.

It’s really hard, said fifth-grade student, Noah Homsi.

“We go over these songs like a million times,” he said.

This year, the fifth grade students are performing two songs: “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” and “Mary, Did You Know?”

Music teacher, Vernon Cooper, said this is what he looks forward to every year.

WPTV Music teacher Vernon Cooper explains why he looks forward to this every year.

“It’s the most exciting part of the year,” he said. “Music itself soothes.”

For Cooper, the goal is always to instill joy into the music.

“Jesus brought joy to the world, and we try to bring joy,” he said. “It’s all about joy.”

The joy resonates through the students too.

“My favorite part of singing is seeing people smile when you’re done and putting the joy on their faces,” said fifth grade student, Delilah Casablanca.

Synergy Magnet School has been performing at the Tradition tree lighting for years. Education Director Tamara Gavin said she thinks this is the perfect way to bridge the gap between the students and the community.

WPTV Education Director Tamara Gavin shares why the performance is good for the kids and the community.

“Sometimes I feel like there’s a wall between the door of the school and the community so this is that really good bridge for the kids to be able to come out, join in, bring that joy and just participate in the ceremony,” Gavin said.

Gavin added that she is just so proud to see what the students accomplish through their performances.

“It’s not just that they’re rehearsing and that they’re trying to be technically correct,” she said. “You can see they’re really singing from their hearts and they want to bring that Christmas spirit to everybody.

The students agree, hoping everyone loves their performance.

“I just want to see everybody happy, having a good time, giving us a round of applause,” Irialis Galarza said.