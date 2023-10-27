Watch Now
LifestyleHolidaySeason of Hope

Actions

Steve Weagle to serve as emcee of tree-lighting extravaganza at Boca Raton Innovation Campus

Celebration set for Nov. 16 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
2023 WPTV Boca Raton Tree Lighting Graphic
WPTV
2023 WPTV Boca Raton Tree Lighting Graphic
Posted at 2:33 PM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 14:33:11-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Celebrate the "most wonderful time of the year" with WPTV at the first free community tree-lighting event of the holiday season.

WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle will serve as emcee of the tree lighting holiday extravaganza on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Boca Raton Innovation Campus.

This year's event includes appearances by Santa and the return of his live reindeer. There will also be children's activities at Santa's Workshop, a 12-foot-high holiday bounce house, a farm animal petting zoo, face-painting and holiday-themed performances by the West Boca Raton Community High School choir.

In the event of inclement weather, the make-up date is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 17.

WPTV will have a live stream of the festivities.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV Talk to an Anchor One on One

LET'S HEAR IT!