Steve Weagle to serve as emcee of tree-lighting extravaganza at Boca Raton Innovation Campus

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Celebrate the "most wonderful time of the year" with WPTV at the first free community tree-lighting event of the holiday season.

WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle will serve as emcee of the tree lighting holiday extravaganza on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Boca Raton Innovation Campus.

This year's event includes appearances by Santa and the return of his live reindeer. There will also be children's activities at Santa's Workshop, a 12-foot-high holiday bounce house, a farm animal petting zoo, face-painting and holiday-themed performances by the West Boca Raton Community High School choir.

In the event of inclement weather, the make-up date is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 17.

WPTV will have a live stream of the festivities.