Watch tree-lighting extravaganza at Boca Raton Innovation Campus

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Celebrate the "most wonderful time of the year" with WPTV at the first free community tree-lighting event of the holiday season.

WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle will serve as emcee of CP Group's eighth annual tree lighting and holiday extravaganza from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Boca Raton Innovation Campus.

Watch it live on WPTV.com and the WPTV app on your phone or your favorite streaming device.

This year's event includes appearances by Santa and the return of his live reindeer. There will also be children's activities at Santa's Workshop, a 12-foot-high holiday bounce house, a farm animal petting zoo, face-painting and holiday-themed performances by the West Boca Raton Community High School choir, Organic Movements Dance School and Grandview Preparatory School.

As it has for the past seven years, the evening benefits Spirit of Giving's annual holiday gift drive and the Junior League of Boca Raton.