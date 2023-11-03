Donate toys, food during 'Season of Hope' at any Seacoast Bank location

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is teaming up with the United Way of Palm Beach County to help collect toys and nonperishable food during a "Season of Hope."

From Nov. 6 until Dec. 15, generous WPTV viewers like you can make a donation at any Seacoast Bank branch throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

Below is a complete list of participating Seacoast Bank locations:

Palm Beach County

Boca Raton Branch

2300 Glades Road Ste. 140

Boca Raton 33431

Boca Raton U.S. 1 Branch

980 N. Federal Highway Ste. 100

Boca Raton 33432

Boynton Beach Branch

3717 W Boynton Beach Blvd. Ste. 1

Boynton Beach 33436

Delray Beach Branch

50 NE Fifth Ave.

Delray Beach 33483

Jupiter Branch

585 W. Indiantown Road

Jupiter 33458

Lantana Branch

2000 Lantana Road

Lantana 33462

PGA Boulevard Branch

3001 PGA Blvd. Ste. 100

Palm Beach Gardens 33410

Wellington Branch

12796 Forest Hill Blvd.

Wellington 33414

Downtown West Palm Beach Branch

615 N. Dixie Highway

West Palm Beach 33401

Okeechobee Boulevard Branch

8101 Okeechobee Blvd.

West Palm Beach 33411

Palm Beach Lakes Branch

2090 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. Ste. 100

West Palm Beach 33409

Martin County

Hobe Sound Branch

11711 SE US Highway 1

Hobe Sound 33455

Jensen Beach Branch

1000 NE Jensen Beach Blvd

Jensen Beach 34957

Martin Downs Branch

2601 SW High Meadow Ave.

Palm City 34990

Colorado Branch

815 Colorado Ave.

Stuart 34994

Cove Road Branch

5755 SE US Highway 1

Stuart 34997

Wedgewood Branch

3200 SE Federal Highway

Stuart 34997

St. Lucie County

Gatlin Branch

1790 SW Gatlin Blvd.

Port St. Lucie 34953

St. Lucie West Branch

1100 SW St. Lucie West Blvd.

Port St. Lucie 34986

Tiffany Branch

9698 S. US Highway 1

Port St. Lucie 34952

Westmoreland Branch

1108 SE Port St. Lucie Blvd.

Port St. Lucie 34952

Fort Pierce Branch

1901 S. US Highway 1

Fort Pierce 34950

Indian River County

Sebastian West Branch

1110 Roseland Road

Sebastian 32958

Cardinal Branch

2940 Cardinal Drive

Vero Beach 32963

Vero 12th Branch

1206 US Highway 1

Vero Beach 32960

Vero 60 Branch

6030 20th St.

Vero Beach 32966

Okeechobee County