Donate toys, food during 'Season of Hope' at any Seacoast Bank location

Posted at 4:41 PM, Nov 03, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is teaming up with the United Way of Palm Beach County to help collect toys and nonperishable food during a "Season of Hope."

From Nov. 6 until Dec. 15, generous WPTV viewers like you can make a donation at any Seacoast Bank branch throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

Below is a complete list of participating Seacoast Bank locations:

Palm Beach County

Boca Raton Branch
2300 Glades Road Ste. 140
Boca Raton 33431

Boca Raton U.S. 1 Branch
980 N. Federal Highway Ste. 100
Boca Raton 33432

Boynton Beach Branch
3717 W Boynton Beach Blvd. Ste. 1
Boynton Beach 33436

Delray Beach Branch
50 NE Fifth Ave.
Delray Beach 33483

Jupiter Branch
585 W. Indiantown Road
Jupiter 33458

Lantana Branch
2000 Lantana Road
Lantana 33462

PGA Boulevard Branch
3001 PGA Blvd. Ste. 100
Palm Beach Gardens 33410

Wellington Branch
12796 Forest Hill Blvd.
Wellington 33414

Downtown West Palm Beach Branch
615 N. Dixie Highway
West Palm Beach 33401

Okeechobee Boulevard Branch
8101 Okeechobee Blvd.
West Palm Beach 33411

Palm Beach Lakes Branch
2090 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. Ste. 100
West Palm Beach 33409

Martin County

Hobe Sound Branch
11711 SE US Highway 1
Hobe Sound 33455

Jensen Beach Branch
1000 NE Jensen Beach Blvd
Jensen Beach 34957

Martin Downs Branch
2601 SW High Meadow Ave.
Palm City 34990

Colorado Branch
815 Colorado Ave.
Stuart 34994

Cove Road Branch
5755 SE US Highway 1
Stuart 34997

Wedgewood Branch
3200 SE Federal Highway
Stuart 34997

St. Lucie County

Gatlin Branch
1790 SW Gatlin Blvd.
Port St. Lucie 34953

St. Lucie West Branch
1100 SW St. Lucie West Blvd.
Port St. Lucie 34986

Tiffany Branch
9698 S. US Highway 1
Port St. Lucie 34952

Westmoreland Branch
1108 SE Port St. Lucie Blvd.
Port St. Lucie 34952

Fort Pierce Branch
1901 S. US Highway 1
Fort Pierce 34950

Indian River County

Sebastian West Branch
1110 Roseland Road
Sebastian 32958

Cardinal Branch
2940 Cardinal Drive
Vero Beach 32963

Vero 12th Branch
1206 US Highway 1
Vero Beach 32960

Vero 60 Branch
6030 20th St.
Vero Beach 32966

Okeechobee County

South Parrott Branch
1409 S. Parrott Ave.
Okeechobee 34974

