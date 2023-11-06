Clinics Can Help provides 'Season of Hope' for families with medical needs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Nicole Bolufè loves spending time with her son Liam.

"We do so many activities together, nothing stops us," Bolufè said. "We went to sled hockey. That was my first time being on the ice so he loved it."

Liam was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder eight years ago. He has Allan-Herndon-Dudley syndrome which affects his cognition, mobility and overall health. Bolufe said there are only 300 cases worldwide and very few in the United States. The disorder is also known as MTC8 Deficiency.

Wally Lurz/WPTV Liam Bolufè got his wheelchair stroller from Clinics Can Help.

Now 12 years old, Liam is thriving, thanks in part to Bolufè's care and help from Clinics Can Help. It is a nonprofit organization that supplies medical equipment to families. Bolufè has received a wheelchair stroller and medical supplies.

Clinics Can Help was founded by Owen O'Neill after he saw the need firsthand as a registered nurse.

Wally Lurz/WPTV Owen O'Neill created Clinics Can Help after he saw the need as a registered nurse.

"Recycling medical equipment is not difficult," O'Neill said. "It is a simple cost-effective solution to increasing access to medical care."

Over the years, Clinics Can Help has gone from helping 500 people a year to now helping 4,000 people a year.

"We're making a difference in people's lives," O'Neill said.

"It takes a lot of the stress off of me to know that there's so many people coming together to help children or to help my son," Bolufè said. "It does make a difference in my life and his life."

Clinics Can Help will receive toys as part of WPTV's "Season of Hope" campaign.