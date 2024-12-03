Watch Now
Delray Beach to light 100-foot Christmas tree at Old School Square on Tuesday night

Festivities will be held at Old School Square
Delray Beach Christmas tree, Nov. 29, 2022
The 100-foot Delray Beach Christmas tree was lit Nov. 29, 2022.
WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE OF THE EVENT BELOW TUESDAY EVENING:

Join WPTV on Tuesday evening as Delray Beach celebrates 31 years of the 100-foot Christmas tree.

Festivities will be held at Old School Square, located at 51 N Swinton Ave., starting at 6 p.m.

WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Chris Sowers and WPTV reporter John Barron will be in attendance.

The city said on its website that holiday festivities will include delicious food, musical performances, crafts, LED games, silent disco and many more holiday surprises.

Those who attend will be able to enjoy the culinary creations at one of the many food trucks.

And don't want to miss Santa Claus lighting up the tree!

