HELP KIDS IN NEED: Donate toys at WPTV on Friday, Dec. 12

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — You can help spread happiness during the holidays by dropping off a new, unwrapped toy at the WPTV studios on Friday, Dec. 12, from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This is all part of our Season of Hope campaign, during which WPTV is teaming up with the local United Way in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast to help collect toys and nonperishable food.

Season of Hope: Donate toys at WPTV on Friday, Dec. 12

The donated toys will be distributed to local children in need through the United Way of Palm Beach County and its partner nonprofit organizations.

If you would like to supply a child with a gift, we are collecting toys, non-perishable foods, electronics, and monetary donations all day. They can be dropped off right in front of our station located at 1100 Banyan Boulevard in downtown West Palm Beach.