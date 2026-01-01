Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
10  WX Alerts

Note: any results displayed on this page are for testing purposes and do not reflect real results of the upcoming election.

2026 Florida Primary

All results are unofficial until certified by each county's elections office and the Florida Division of Elections.

Election Results

Results are constantly updated Refresh

Legend

(I) Incumbent
Winner
D Democrat
R Republican
L Libertarian
G Green
Loading...

All election results are rounded to the nearest whole percentage point. All results are unofficial until certified by the state of Florida.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening