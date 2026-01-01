Election Results
Results are constantly updated Refresh
Legend
(I) Incumbent
✔ Winner
D Democrat
R Republican
L Libertarian
G Green
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Note: any results displayed on this page are for testing purposes and do not reflect real results of the upcoming election.
2026 Florida Primary
All results are unofficial until certified by each county's elections office and the Florida Division of Elections.
Legend
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All election results are rounded to the nearest whole percentage point. All results are unofficial until certified by the state of Florida.