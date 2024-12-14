'This is so important': Food, toys for families in need during the holidays

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The holiday season is here and WPTV is collecting food and toys for families in need.

Our Season of Hope campaign brings relief to families struggling to make ends meet during the holidays.

Thanks you to generous support and donations, more than a 1,000 toys have been donated for local organizations.

Volunteers at the United Way of Palm Beach County are hard at work sorting and organizing the donations, and all of these events bring so much joy to families.

"This is so important that we do this Season of Hope partnership every year, because there's such a need in our community for toys and especially during the holiday season," Ali Mann of United Way of Palm Beach County said. "Times are tough right now, so this really serves as a beacon of hope."

This weekend volunteers will prepare the toys and nonperishable food donations so they can be distributed to families across the area.