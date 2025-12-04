Funeral for Indian River County locksmith killed while helping sheriff's office to be held Thursday

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Friends and family will gather Thursday afternoon to honor the life of a locksmith who was fatally shot while on the job last month in Indian River County.

David Long, 76, and Sgt. Terri Sweeting-Mashkow were killed Nov. 21 when a resident opened fire while deputies attempted to serve an eviction notice at a home in the Bermuda Club community located north of Indian River Shores.

Locksmith remembered as 'tremendous' with 'big heart'

Long's service will be held at 2 p.m. at Calvary Chapel, located at 941 18th Street in Vero Beach.

The celebration of Long's life will be streamed online.

The longtime locksmith was hospitalized after the shooting but died two days later. The 37-year-old gunman died a day after the shooting.

Last week, WPTV spoke with family members who said he was a "tremendous" man with a "big heart."

Also, we highlighted Long's impact on the community for decades, who said he would do work for anyone, at any time.

Stay with WPTV for updates on Thursday's service.

