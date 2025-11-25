'It was uncalled for': Miami-Dade officer honors fallen Indian River County sergeant with memorial coins

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The law enforcement community is rallying around the Indian River County Sheriff's Office as they mourn the loss of Sgt. Terri Sweeting-Mashkow, who was killed in the line of duty last Friday while serving an eviction notice near Vero Beach.

WATCH BELOW: 'Her life was taken. It was uncalled for. It wasn't deserved,' Det. Danny Morales tells WPTV's Kayla McDermott

Officer honors fallen sergeant with memorial coins

Det. Danny Morales with the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office never met Sweeting-Mashkow, but he's helping her loved ones through his nonprofit organization, Bleeding Blue, which supports law enforcement families.

"Her life was taken. It was uncalled for. It wasn't deserved," Morales said.

The loss hits particularly close to home for Morales, as Miami-Dade has experienced its own tragedies this month.

"It's kind of been a tough month for us down here in Miami and Miami-Dade County," Morales said. "Specifically, we lost two officers here, and Bleeding Blue stepped up and assisted with those fundraisers."

Miami-Dade Deputy Sheriff Devin Jaramillo, 27, was shot and killed, and Miami Beach Police Sgt. David Cajuso died in a motorcycle crash. A memorial coin has also been made in Jaramillo's honor.

Sweeting-Mashkow served the Indian River County Sheriff's Office for 25 years. Morales said her death at the end of her career makes the loss even more tragic.

WATCH BELOW: Deputy dead, others shot while serving eviction notice in Indian River County

25-year veteran Indian River County deputy fatally shot

"To be able to do 25 years of your career, you're at the end of your career, and at that point, this is now the end of hers, unfortunately," Morales said.

Morales knows, when an officer dies in the line of duty, all those who wear the badge share the same pain.

"This is a close knit family, the Thin Blue Line family," he said.

Through Bleeding Blue, Morales has helped about 60 different law enforcement families. Donating nearly $400,000 to family members of officers and now he's developing memorial coins in Sweeting-Mashkow's honor, with all proceeds going directly to her family.

"It's a lot more meaningful than it just being a challenge coin," Morales said.

WATCH BELOW: Family members mourn loss of veteran deputy

Family members mourn loss of Indian River County deputy

The coins feature an angel, blue roses and her end of watch date. The design was created by some of Sweeting-Mashkow's close friends.

"It's nice to know that there's people that cared and actually knew her and loved her, that were involved in this design process and are involved in the fundraising aspect," he said. "I know at the end of the day, money is not going to bring back that loved one, but it's a sense of comfort for that family."

The memorial coins are available now for presale. Those interested can purchase them here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

