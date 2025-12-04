Indian River County Sheriff's Office honors locksmith killed in shooting with honorary deputy title

VERO BEACH, Fla — Indian River County deputies on Thursday escorted the remains of David Long, a 76-year-old locksmith killed during an eviction two weeks ago, in a solemn procession that paused outside his workplace before continuing to a church packed with mourners.

“He deserves the same honor and respect,” Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said. “It’s just such a tragic loss and a senseless loss to our community.”

The procession made a brief stop outside Benson’s Lock Service, where Long worked, before heading to the church for the funeral. There, residents, deputies and Long’s family gathered to pay their final respects.

“Our community loves David Long. That’s evident from everything that happened,” Flowers said.

Long was fatally shot while assisting deputies serving an eviction notice. We learned Thursday, the shooter’s mother, who had requested her son be evicted, hired Long to change the locks and allow deputies into the home.

“There was really no reason for this to happen,” Flowers said. “We work with so many great people in the community and this guy is just trying to do his job as a locksmith and he ends up taking gunfire as a result.”

Inside the church, deputies showed up in numbers to honor Long’s life and legacy.

“The legacy of David Long will forever be remembered as a man that helped unite a strong sense of camaraderie and concern for fellow neighbors. It is my hope we will remember his infectious smile and extend it to each other,” Flowers said during the service.

The same shooting also killed Sgt. Terri Sweeting-Mashkow. Her husband and injured Deputy Tony Arizpe attended the service to pay their respects.

The sheriff’s office posthumously granted Long a special distinction during the ceremony.

“Effective November 21, 2025, Mr. David Allen Long has been made an honorary deputy. I have his badge here, with the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office,” Flowers announced, followed by applause.

The tribute marked an honorable farewell for a civilian the sheriff’s office now considers one of its own.

