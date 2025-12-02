Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Indian River County says final goodbyes to Sgt. Terri Sweeting-Mashkow

Sweeting-Mashkow was fatally shot Nov. 21 while serving an eviction notice
WATCH WPTV'S SPECIAL ONLINE COVERAGE BELOW STARTING AT 9:30 A.M.:

Friends and family of a fallen Indian River County sergeant will gather Tuesday to honor the life of a law enforcement officer who died in the line of duty last month.

Sgt. Terri Sweeting-Mashkow died Nov. 21 when a resident opened fire while deputies attempted to serve an eviction notice at a home in the Bermuda Club community located north of Indian River Shores. The shooting killed both Sweeting-Mashkow and locksmith David Long.

Sweeting-Mashkow, 47, who served with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office for 25 years, is being remembered as a devoted wife, mother, friend and animal lover who cherished her family and her three dogs.

WPTV's online streaming coverage on Tuesday will begin at 9:30 a.m.

The service is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. at the Corporate Air Hangar, located at 2614 Airport N. Drive in Vero Beach.

WATCH BELOW: Indian River County sheriff reflects on fallen sergeant's career

Indian River County sheriff reflects on life, career of Sgt. Terri Sweeting-Mashkow

Sheriff Eric Flowers said they have seating inside the hangar for about 2,300 people, with an additional 1,000 spaces for standing only.

"She was one of those people who you could count on no matter what," Flowers said. "You knew she would always be there for you. She was a friend of everyone."

Flowers said agencies from across the country will be attending Tuesday's memorial service.

While community members may attend, seating and space are extremely limited.

Family, invited guests, and first responders will receive priority access.

"I'm expecting a beautiful, fully packed service," Flowers said.

Stay with WPTV News as we remember the sergeant's life.

