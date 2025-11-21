1 deputy dead, others shot in Indian River County, Vero Beach mayor confirms

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — One deputy is dead and multiple deputies are injured following a shooting in Indian River County, Vero Beach Mayor John Cotungno confirmed to WPTV.

WATCH: Multiple deputies shot, 1 deputy dead in Indian River County shooting

The shooting occurred at the Bermuda Club along AIA, north of Vero Beach, while deputies were attempting to serve an eviction notice.

The deputies were taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce with police escort. The condition of the injured deputies is unknown.

WPTV has reached out to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office for more details. The sheriff's office will hold a press conference at noon, which will be streamed live at WPTV.com.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.