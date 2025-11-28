Funeral for David Long, locksmith killed in Indian River County, to be held on Dec. 4

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Family and friends of a locksmith killed while helping Indian River County deputies serve an eviction notice will gather next week to say their final goodbyes.

David Long, 76, died from injuries he sustained on Nov. 21, when a resident opened fire, killing both Long and Indian River County Sgt. Terri Sweeting-Mashkow.

Locksmith remembered as 'tremendous' with 'big heart'

According to a post on the Cox-Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory website, a celebration of life will be held at the Calvary Chapel, located at 94118th Street in Vero Beach, on Thursday, Dec. 4.

Visitation will be at 1 p.m., with the service following at 2 p.m.

According to his obituary, Long was an Army veteran who moved to Fort Pierce as a young child and later attended Dan McCarty High School.

Instead of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to your local Humane Society.

This week, WPTV spoke to friends and family who knew Long, calling him someone with a "big heart" who "helped people all the time."

Long was hospitalized after the shooting but died two days later. The 37-year-old gunman died a day after the shooting.

A memorial service for Sweeting-Mashkow will be held Dec. 2, at the Corporate Air Hangar, located at 2614 Airport N. Drive in Vero Beach.

Read more of WPTV's coverage below:

