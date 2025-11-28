Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Indian River County

Actions

Funeral for David Long, locksmith killed in Indian River County, to be held on Dec. 4

Celebration of life will be held at the Calvary Chapel in Vero Beach
David Long
Kaitlyn Cerda
David Long
Posted
and last updated

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Family and friends of a locksmith killed while helping Indian River County deputies serve an eviction notice will gather next week to say their final goodbyes.

David Long, 76, died from injuries he sustained on Nov. 21, when a resident opened fire, killing both Long and Indian River County Sgt. Terri Sweeting-Mashkow.

WATCH BELOW: Locksmith remembered as 'tremendous' with 'big heart'

Locksmith remembered as 'tremendous' with 'big heart'

According to a post on the Cox-Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory website, a celebration of life will be held at the Calvary Chapel, located at 94118th Street in Vero Beach, on Thursday, Dec. 4.

Visitation will be at 1 p.m., with the service following at 2 p.m.

According to his obituary, Long was an Army veteran who moved to Fort Pierce as a young child and later attended Dan McCarty High School.

Instead of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to your local Humane Society.

This week, WPTV spoke to friends and family who knew Long, calling him someone with a "big heart" who "helped people all the time."

Long was hospitalized after the shooting but died two days later. The 37-year-old gunman died a day after the shooting.

A memorial service for Sweeting-Mashkow will be held Dec. 2, at the Corporate Air Hangar, located at 2614 Airport N. Drive in Vero Beach.

Read more of WPTV's coverage below:

David Long

Region Indian River County

Locksmith remembered as 'tremendous' with 'big heart'

Tyler Hatfield
Michael Halberstam

Region Indian River County

Mother called 911 about son weeks before Indian River County deputy shooting

Jamie Ostroff
Terri Sweeting Mashkow memorial flowers.jpg

Region Indian River County

'She'd do anything for you': Family plans funeral for deputy killed in shooting

Ethan Stein
Deputy Terri Sweeting-Mashkow was shot and killed Nov. 21, 2025, as deputies served an eviction notice.

Vero Beach

Community honors fallen deputy at Vero Beach bridge

Zitlali Solache
Deputy Florentino Arizpe

Region Indian River County

Injured deputy released from hospital after fatal eviction incident

Emma Romano
Indian River County Deputy Terri Sweeting-Mashkow, 47, was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 21, 2025, while serving an eviction notice at the Bermuda Club community north of Indian River Shores.

Region Indian River County

Deputy, suspect and locksmith killed, 1 other injured in Indian River Co.

Samantha Roesler
Indian River County Deputy Terri Mashkow, 47, was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 21, 2025.

Region Indian River County

Agencies offer condolences after Indian River Co. deputy killed

Scott Sutton
Robert Carter

Region Indian River County

'Absolute tragedy': Neighbors near Bermuda Club community shocked by shooting

Tyler Hatfield
Nick's Family Restaurant is honoring Indian River County Sgt. Terri Sweeting-Mashkow and locksmith David Long, who were both killed in the Nov. 21, 2025, shooting, along with Deputy Tino Arizpe, who was injured.

Region Indian River County

Neighbors pay tribute to locksmith fatally shot while helping deputies

Tyler Hatfield

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening