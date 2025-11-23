Indian River County deputy released from hospital after fatal eviction incident

An Indian River County deputy was released from the hospital Sunday, bringing a moment of hope amid ongoing recovery efforts from last week's deadly incident.

Deputy Arizpe was discharged from Lawnwood Hospital just after noon and is now recovering at home, surrounded by family, fellow deputies and community support, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

While Arizpe's release brings relief, officials emphasize that others continue to battle serious injuries. David Long, the locksmith who was assisting deputies during the incident, remains in critical condition. The sheriff's office is asking the public to keep Long and his loved ones in their thoughts as he continues to fight for his life.

The agency also continues to grieve the loss of Sgt. Terri Sweeting-Mashkow, who was killed in the line of duty. Her bravery, dedication and service to the community "will forever be honored," the sheriff's office said.

Support continues to pour in for Sweeting-Mashkow's family, colleagues and friends as they navigate this tragedy.

Authorities say additional updates will be shared as the investigation and recovery efforts continue.

