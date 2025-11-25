Family plans funeral for Indian River County Sgt. Terri Sweeting-Mashkow

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Family members told WPTV they are currently planning Terri Sweeting-Mashkow's funeral for next Tuesday but no location has been finalized at this time.

The deputy, posthumously promoted to sergeant, was killed in a shooting Friday while assisting with an eviction in the Bermuda Club community off A1A. We heard from additional family members, who said they are making travel arrangement for the funeral next week.

Gary Caprin, who said he’s Sweeting-Mashkow's cousin, said he used to babysit her when she was younger in upstate New York. He said the family is crushed by their loss.

“Terri was a sweet and loving person who would do anything for you,” he told WPTV. “This loss hasn't hit me yet, but, when it does, I can admit that I'll cry like a baby. Terri, you died a hero today. Just know that your whole family loves you and are going to miss you.”

We previously learned Sweeting-Mashkow loved dogs and was a devoted mother, wife and friend.

Patricia Mashkow, the deputy's mother-in-law, told WPTV last week that she had a huge heart. She called today’s events a nightmare.

"(Terri) was the most caring, the most giving person. I couldn't ask for anything more from a daughter-in-law," she said. "She was just everything. I can't even comprehend this. It's so unbelievable."

WPTV’s Ethan Stein watched Sweeting-Mashkow’s widower, George John Mashkow III, come to the memorial outside the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. We watching him get emotional and wipe away tears, while seeing the amount of flowers, trinkets and signs around the car grow in size. He didn’t want to talk with us, but he said his wife was “amazing” while walking away with other family members.

Tammy Knudsen, who said she’s friends with Sweeting-Mashkow, was apart of the group of people wearing blue and holding candles at a tribute on a bridge in Vero Beach Sunday night. She said her friend was a good friend.

"She was downright the most amazing person you could find. She'd do anything for you," said Knudsen. "She'd give you the shirt off her back."

Daniel Martin, who was an acquaintance, reiterated similar comments.

"From the day I first met her, she has always been that type of person that whatever you need, she's going to help you," he said,"she'll give it to you, or if she can't, she'll find somebody to help you."

