'Most amazing person': Community honors fallen deputy at Vero Beach bridge

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Wearing blue, waving American flags and holding candles, crowds lined the Merrill P. Barber Bridge in Indian River County on Sunday night, coming together to honor fallen Deputy Terri Sweeting-Mashkow.

"She was downright the most amazing person you could find. She'd do anything for you," said friend Tammy Knudsen. "She'd give you the shirt off her back."

WATCH BELOW: Vigil honors deputy killed in Indian River County

Sweeting-Mashkow was shot and killed Friday morning as deputies served an eviction notice. The call unexpectedly ended in gunfire.

"An eviction is supposed to be something simple. This turned into a devastating incident that not only killed a deputy, but also injured another deputy and killed a locksmith who was helping," said friend Patty Jaholkowski.

Loved ones describe Sweeting-Mashkow as a devoted wife, mother, friend and animal lover who cherished her family and her three dogs.

"It's hard, especially around the holidays. She has a daughter, now she has to go through the holidays without her mom," said Jaholkowski.

Sunday’s gathering, was a reflection of the community she loved serving and a testament to how deeply she was loved in Indian River County.

"She knew how much they loved her," Knudsen said. "And she'd be honored to know how many people are standing here today supporting her."