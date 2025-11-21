Florida sheriff's offices, officials share condolences after Indian River County deputy killed

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement agencies and officials across Florida are sharing their condolences after a deputy with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office was fatally shot Friday.

Deputy Terri Mashkow, 47, was killed in the line of duty while serving an eviction notice at a home near Indian River Shores.

Martin County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff John Budensiek extended his deepest condolences, saying that "when one agency suffers a loss, we all feel it."

"The Martin County Sheriff’s Office extends our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the Indian River County Sheriff’s Deputy who was shot and killed this morning while serving an eviction notice. We also offer our heartfelt prayers for the other deputies who were injured during this tragic incident.



When one agency suffers a loss, we all feel it. The law enforcement community stands together, united in grief, support, and unwavering resolve. We mourn with our brothers and sisters at the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office as they navigate this unimaginable tragedy.



Please keep the families, the injured deputies, and the entire IRCSO team in your thoughts during this difficult time."

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff Richard Del Toro extended his deepest sympathies, saying that "the bond within the law enforcement community becomes even more evident" during times like this.

"On behalf of Sheriff Richard Del Toro and the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and colleagues of the Indian River County Sheriff’s deputy who tragically lost their life this morning while serving an eviction notice. Our prayers are also with the deputies who were injured in the line of duty during this tragedy.



In times like these, the bond within the law enforcement community becomes even more evident. We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our brothers and sisters at the Indian River County Sheriff's Office as they face this profound tragedy.



Please keep the deputy’s family, the injured deputies, and the entire Indian River community in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time."

Vero Beach Police Department

In a post on its Facebook page, the Vero Beach Police Department extended its heartfelt condolences to everyone affected by the tragedy.

"It is with the deepest sorrow that the Vero Beach Police Department extends our heartfelt condolences to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Terri Sweeting Mashkow’s family, Deputy Tino Arizpe, and all those impacted by this tragedy.



We honor Deputy Mashkow's ultimate sacrifice in service to our community, and we stand in solidarity with Deputy Arizpe as he recovers. We recognize the burden borne by the families, colleagues, and the entire law enforcement family, you are not alone.



As fellow first responders, we know the courage and commitment it takes to serve, and we mourn the loss of one of our own while wishing strength and healing to the injured. May Deputy Mashkow’s memory be a source of inspiration, and may our collective support comfort those who grieve.



Today and always, our thoughts, prayers, and unwavering respect go out to the Indian River Sheriff’s Office, your families, and the entire law enforcement community. We are with you."

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier

Florida Attorney General Jame Uthmeier acknowledged the shooting during a news conference and a post on X offering his prayers.

"We are praying for the brave officers who put their lives on the line to protect Florida and our families," Uthmeier said on X.