The man who killed Deputy Sweeting-Mashkow and injured two others has died

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The man who shot and killed Indian River County Deputy Sweeting-Mashkow died Saturday afternoon, according to the Indian River County sheriff's office.

Deputy Sweeting-Mashkow was posthumously promoted to Sergeant. She was killed and two others were shot while serving an eviction notice on Friday morning.

The Indian River County sheriff's office issued the following statement Saturday.

"Thank you to all of our community for your continued support during these difficult times."

Funeral service information is not available yet.