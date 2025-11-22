Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Indian River County

Actions

The man who killed Deputy Sweeting-Mashkow and injured two others has died

Indian River County Sheriff's Office announces posthumous promotion to Sergeant for Sweeting-Mashcow
Indian River County Deputy Terri Sweeting-Mashkow, 47, was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 21, 2025, while serving an eviction notice at the Bermuda Club community north of Indian River Shores.
WPTV, WESH, Indian River County Sheriff's Office
Indian River County Deputy Terri Sweeting-Mashkow, 47, was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 21, 2025, while serving an eviction notice at the Bermuda Club community north of Indian River Shores.
Indian River County Deputy Terri Sweeting-Mashkow, 47, was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 21, 2025, while serving an eviction notice at the Bermuda Club community north of Indian River Shores.
Posted

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The man who shot and killed Indian River County Deputy Sweeting-Mashkow died Saturday afternoon, according to the Indian River County sheriff's office.

Deputy Sweeting-Mashkow was posthumously promoted to Sergeant. She was killed and two others were shot while serving an eviction notice on Friday morning.

The Indian River County sheriff's office issued the following statement Saturday.

"Thank you to all of our community for your continued support during these difficult times."

Funeral service information is not available yet.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening