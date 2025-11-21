'Absolute tragedy': Neighbors near Bermuda Club community shocked by deputy shooting

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — It's still an active scene near the neighborhood where Deputy Terri Sweeting-Mashkow was killed in the line of duty while serving an eviction notice.

WPTV's Tyler Hatfield spoke with neighbors all day, and they say Bermuda Club, a community north of Indian River Shores, is quiet and peaceful.

Neighbors react to shooting of deputy in 'quiet' community

They say they never expected anything — much less a shooting — to happen here.

"It’s very, very sad, especially with Thanksgiving week," said Robert Carter, who lives in a nearby community. "The poor lady, Officer Mashkow, how devastating it must be for her and her family at this time, and everyone else who’s been caught up in the events. So hopefully everyone can make a fast recovery soon."

Karey Adams, who lives in the Bermuda Club community, told me when she heard about the shooting she couldn't believe it.

"What is going on? Could that be one of my family members? You know, this stuff just doesn't happen," she said.

1 deputy dead, others shot in Indian River County

Deputy Florentino Arizpe was also shot in the shoulder and was in stable condition. Sgt. Gary Farless was at the scene but not injured. A locksmith who was on the scene is in critical condition, as is the shooter, 37-year-old Michael Halberstam.

“It's just a tragedy, no matter whatever the situation may have been. It is an absolute, absolute tragedy," said Adams.

