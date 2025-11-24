INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is learning more about David Long from Vero Beach, the locksmith who was also shot and killed on Friday, while working with Indian River County deputies serving an eviction notice.

At Nick’s Family Restaurant in Vero Beach, they are paying tribute, not just to the deputies, but also to David Long, the locksmith who was shot on Friday.

Neighbors remember David Long, the locksmith shot and killed on Friday

Long died on Sunday from his injuries, yet another tragic loss being felt by the Vero Beach community.

David’s name, in big black letters, towers over Nick's Family Restaurant.

“He's helped us out here,” said co-owner Meggin Dimino. “He's helped us out with another commercial property we have. That's just who you go to when you need when you need a locksmith.”

Long was a locksmith in Vero Beach for decades. On Friday, he was shot while assisting deputies who were serving an eviction notice in Vero Beach.

Long died on Sunday at the hospital.

“He was just doing his job, as so were the officers,” said. They were there, just doing their jobs.”

Dimino said the names will be remembered forever.

“You may have not heard any one of those names prior to all of this, but you're going to remember them,” said Dimino.

WPTV spoke to John Boudrot, Long’s neighbor.

“This kind of event is just senseless,” said Boudrot. “He should be there, and the fact that he's not, right now, that's a loss.”

Boudrot said Long would do work for anyone, at any time.

“Call him any time, any time of day. You call him, he was in the middle of the night,” said Boudrot. “He'd come and get you into your car and get you home.”

Boudrot said he wants to see Long’s truck in the driveway.

“I look over there and don't see his truck there,” said Boudrot. “That bothers me.”

For now, Long’s name in big, black letters is helping unite this community in a very dark hour.

“Vero heals,” said Dimino. “Everybody heals.”

