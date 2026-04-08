Kendra Zellner leads Ron Okolichany in the North Palm Beach Village Council Group 4 runoff election

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — Results of the runoff election that took place today are coming in. Kendra Zellner is currently leading Ron Okolichany in the special municipal runoff election for the Village of North Palm Beach Council Group 4 seat.

According to the latest results, Zellner has received 1,327 votes, while Okolichany has received 1,288 votes.

All 13 precincts are reporting. Election Day voting is completely reported, but Vote By Mail ballots are only partially reported.

Voter turnout is currently at 27.64%, with 2,615 ballots cast out of 9,460 registered voters.

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