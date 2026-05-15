FAA rules that Palm Beach International Airport code will change to match new Trump name on July 9

Palm Beach International Airport is now Donald J. Trump International Airport, which officially takes effect July 1. But another name change is happening not long after.

According to a ruling from Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday, the airport code PBI will change to DJT on July 9, to match the National Airspace System Resources database.

WPTV had previously reported that the airport’s three-letter code would remain unchanged as the transition begins. However, the airport noted that while legislation Gov. DeSantis signed does not change the airport code, "separate federal legislation regarding the code" was introduced.

A Palm Beach County pilot filed a lawsuit in April, alleging in part that changing the airport's established code could be a safety issue.

"In aviation, even minor inconsistencies in airport identification can have safety implications, particularly in high-density or time-sensitive flight operations," the complaint said.

An FAA spokesperson told WPTV in April that while they don't approve airport name changes, the FAA "must complete some administrative tasks to include updating navigational charts and databases."

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