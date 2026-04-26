Trump evacuated after security incident at White House correspondents dinner; no sign of injuries

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and other top leaders of the United States were evacuated from an annual dinner of White House correspondents on Saturday night after an unspecified threat. There did not immediately appear to be any injuries.

The Secret Service and other authorities swarmed the banquet hall as guests ducked under tables by the hundreds. “Out of the way, sir!” someone yelled. Others yelled to duck.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Donald Trump’s attendance at Saturday’s annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington for his first time as president is putting his administration’s often-contentious relationship with the press on full public display.

Trump arrived Saturday night to an event where the leaders of a nation at war mingled with celebrities, journalists and even a puppet — Triumph the Insult Comic Dog — in a dinner that typically generates debate about whether the relationship between journalists and their sources should include socializing together and putting aside sometimes adversarial relationships.

