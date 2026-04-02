Palm Beach International Airport to be renamed Trump International as residents deal with flight noise

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach International is set to change its name to Donald Trump International, pending FAA approval, while flight restrictions continue to impact nearby neighborhoods.

I spoke with residents of historic Flamingo Park to hear their opinions on the change and the ongoing noise from airplanes.

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Palm Beach airport to be renamed Donald Trump International pending FAA

On March 30, Gov. DeSantis signed a bill to rename Palm Beach International to Trump International. Rep. Meg Weinburger brought the bill to the House floor and is also responsible for the renaming of a portion of Southern Blvd.

"I am honored to have filed the language to be able to, you know, honor him in history," Weinburger said.

"Many of us, are just beyond grateful for all of the work he's done for our country," Weinburger said.

While some are excited about the change, not everyone is.

"I think it's really going to just be great for our community, and hopefully, you know, people can set their emotions aside and and think about it from a business perspective," Weinburger said.

Temporary flight restrictions previously pushed planes over neighborhoods like Flamingo Park.

"It felt like I suddenly lived under a one-way," Cassandra Nordenbrock said.

A few months ago, the routes were modified, giving residents like Nordenbrock a bit of a reprieve.

"It's much better. I feel like it's much improved. But when, when Trump is in town in Mar a Lago, we're back to we're back to the noise again," Nordenbrock said.

Opinions on the name change throughout the neighborhood are split, with some excited and others angry. But for people like Nordenbrock, the noise remains the primary concern.

"There's absolutely nothing that I can say or do that would change that," Nordenbrock said.

"I'm more upset about the noise, the name change, name, what is in a name?" Nordenbrock said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

