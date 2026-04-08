Newly-elected state Rep. Emily Gregory sworn in after flipping Florida House District 87

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Newly elected state Rep. Emily Gregory was sworn in Tuesday afternoon at Palm Beach Gardens City Hall.

In a special election held last month, Gregory flipped House District 87 blue, which includes President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

State Rep. Emily Gregory sworn in after winning special election in Florida

She ran her campaign on health care and education. Gregory said Florida’s teacher pay is among the lowest in the nation and that the state needs to refocus on public education.

In a recent one-on-one interview with WPTV, Gregory said she also plans to tackle Florida's property insurance crisis and workforce housing.

However, Gregory will have to hit the campaign trail again soon, since she will have to run again for her seat in November.

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