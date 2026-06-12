Sara Baxter drops congressional bid, reenters commission race after Trump post

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Sara Baxter is dropping her congressional bid and reentering the Palm Beach County Commission race after President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that he would prefer she remain on the commission.

Baxter confirmed the decision exclusively to WPTV's Michael Hoffman, saying her initial run for Congress was motivated by her desire to help more people in her community.

"With this new district and living in it, it was kind of one of those lifetime opportunities," Baxter said. "The ultimate factor. I want to be able to help residents and help more of them."

In a statement to Hoffman on Thursday night, Baxter said:

"Just had the honor of speaking with President Donald Trump on the phone tonight. I'm grateful for his tremendous leadership and I'm proud to consider him a true friend. There's more work ahead, and I'm ready to keep serving the people of Palm Beach County. Let's get to it."

Trump, who had endorsed Baxter's campaign to stay on the county commission, posted on Truth Social Thursday night expressing his preference that she remain on the commission rather than run for Congress.

"Sara Baxter is a fantastic person, and highly qualified for many top political jobs but, on a somewhat selfish basis, I would rather have her stay on the Palm Beach County Commission (where so many important things are happening!), than run for Congress. Thank you Sara!" Trump said.

Political analyst Brian Crowley said without Trump's endorsement for Baxter's run for Congress, the race would be an uphill battle.

"If she doesn't, if he stays quiet, or if he endorses somebody else, it may make the hill that she has to climb even higher," Crowley said.

Trump saying he'd rather Baxter stay in the commission race made it look less likely his endorsement for commissioner would carry over to her campaign for Congress, according to Crowley.

