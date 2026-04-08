Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office completes audit of House District 87 special election

The Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office says it has completed an audit of the House District 87 special election, in which Democrat Emily Gregory defeated Republican Jon Maples, confirming the results are accurate.

State Rep. Gregory, who received 51.2% of the vote in the March 24 election, was sworn in Tuesday. The office says in a release that this audit is "part of its standard post‑election procedures."

State Rep. Emily Gregory sworn in after winning special election in Florida

The office faced some criticism around the HD 87 special election, after a poll worker was terminated for theft of an encrypted key during a training session days before the election.

The office assured WPTV that no sensitive voter info was on the key, and defended waiting nearly a week to report the theft. WPTV learned the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office conducts background checks that only go back 10 years, which missed the poll worker's theft charges from more than 20 years ago.

Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link said in a statement that through the audit process, "we are able to confirm the accuracy of the results and reinforce confidence in our elections."

The HD 87 race drew national attention as a test of political momentum in Florida ahead of the midterms, featuring a high-stakes showdown in a district that includes Mar-a-Lago.