Florida communities grapple with understanding redistricting changes

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Residents and communities across Florida are working to understand a new congressional map that redraws the boundaries determining who represents them in Congress.

State lawmakers approved the new boundaries in late April, just hours after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision limiting the reach of the Voting Rights Act in redistricting cases. Gov. Ron DeSantis had used the pending decision as one justification for pursuing a mid-decade redistricting in his state.

WATCH BELOW: Florida residents struggle to understand redistricting

Florida residents struggle to understand redistricting

University of South Florida professor and political analyst Susan MacManus said Friday the new map shifts political power in key areas.

"Some of the most Democratic districts, parts of them peeled off into areas that are more Republican, so you can get a Republican seat," MacManus said.

These changes prompted college student Sammie Brown of Riviera Beach to make a post on Facebook to raise awareness about the impact on his district.

"Especially when our district, the district that once represented District 20, is being shrunk all the way down to Broward County," Brown said.

Brown said changes to congressional seats can affect appropriations and federal funding for infrastructure and capital improvements.

"I think my concern about the redistricting is making sure voters are informed and engaged about potentially who will represent them," Brown said.

There isn't much time for voters to get up to speed on the changes.

The Florida primary will be held Aug. 18, and the general election is set for Nov. 3.

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