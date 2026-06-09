Palm Beach Council approves new rules for President Trump's Mar-a-Lago helipad

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Council members in Palm Beach met Tuesday to approve new rules for governing the use of a helipad at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club.

The helipad was approved in October and will measure 60 feet in diameter and sit on the west lawn, the same location as Trump's first term in office.

Palm Beach Sets Strict Limits on Who Can Use Mar-a-Lago Helipad

In April, the Secret Service requested to keep the helipad in place even after Trump leaves office.

At Tuesday's meeting, the Palm Beach Town Council unanimously approved by a 5-0 vote a revised fifth amendment to address who can use the helipad, along with penalties for misuse.

The measure outlines that while Trump is serving his second term, the helipad "shall be used exclusively for the sole purpose of transporting Trump for business related to the presidency only."

Other key elements of the amendment include:



When Trump's second term ends, the helipad shall be used exclusively by government aircraft for taking Trump or Melania Trump for emergency use, as determined by the U.S. Secret Service, and provided that Secret Service personnel are onboard the aircraft

In the event of emergency use, the helipad may be used by any federal, state or local law enforcement, fire-rescue, emergency medical service, or other first responder agency, including to transport persons other than a protectee

All other use of the helipad is strictly prohibited, including any use by members or guests of Mar-a-Lago, private parties, other protectees, or other Trump family members who are not protectees

A violation of the helipad's use will result in a fine of $15,000, payable to the Town of Palm Beach within 10 days of issuance of the notice of violation. For each subsequent violation, the fine shall increase by $10,000.

Palm Beach approves larger Mar-a-Lago helipad, neighbors raise concerns

The helipad was first built during Trump's first term but removed shortly after he lost the 2020 election.

The town already approved the construction of the new helipad to be built this summer while the club is closed for the season.

Read the full amendment passed by the council below: