New legal challenge targets Trump International Airport renaming over trademark concerns

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The renaming of Palm Beach International Airport in honor of President Donald Trump faces another legal hurdle.

On Wednesday, a trademark attorney and District 23 congressional candidate filed a lawsuit against the Palm Beach County government to stop the renaming.

WATCH BELOW: New legal challenge targets Trump International Airport renaming

New legal challenge targets Trump International Airport renaming

Victoria Doyle filed the lawsuit in state court against the county over its approval of a Trademark License Agreement with Trump in connection with the rebranding of PBIA. The complaint seeks an injunction to halt all implementation of the renaming until a parallel lawsuit against the state is adjudicated.

"We're saying to the county, stop, do nothing, spend no money, change no signage, (do not) help Donald Trump make no more money on his trademark license," Doyle said.

She wants a judge to block the county from spending taxpayer money on the name change.

"The County Commission's 4-3 vote approving the trademark licensing deal essentially allows Donald Trump to sell airport merchandise anywhere and everywhere for his own personal gain," Doyle said. "This is unacceptable, to me and to the majority of the residents in Palm Beach County."

Doyle hopes a judge will hold a hearing on her request for an injunction in June. The state law requiring the name change takes effect on July 1.

According to a Federal Aviation Administration document released last week, the airport code PBI will change to DJT on July 9, to match the National Airspace System Resources database.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 919 on March 30, giving the state authority over naming major commercial service airports and officially designating PBIA as "Donald J. Trump International Airport."

Wednesday's announcement came after a pilot based in Palm Beach Gardens filed a lawsuit last month against the state, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation over renaming PBIA.

Read Doyle's full lawsuit against Palm Beach County below:



