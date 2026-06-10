Exclusive: Palm Beach County mayor drops commission race, launches bid for congressional District 22

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County Mayor and District 6 Commissioner Sara Baxter has dropped out of the race to reclaim her commission seat, setting her sights on a bid for Congress.

Baxter is now running for the newly redrawn District 22 congressional seat — a district reshaped after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation at the beginning of May that shuffled congressional borders, giving Republicans an even larger advantage.

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Sara Baxter drops Palm Beach commission race to run for newly redrawn District 22 Congress seat

"With this new district and living in it, it was kind of one of those lifetime opportunities," Baxter said.

"The ultimate factor. I want to be able to help residents and help more of them," Baxter said.

Baxter is one of seven Republicans running for the new seat. Political analyst Brian Crowley says all of them face an uphill battle, as candidates must now introduce themselves to voters across parts of Palm Beach, Broward, Collier and Hendry counties.

"It's a, it's a big district, and if you're running in it and you're from Palm Beach County, you've got to become well known in parts of the district that probably know very little about you," Crowley said.

Baxter was elected to her commission seat in 2022, never having held political office before. She received an endorsement from President Donald Trump for her now-terminated reelection campaign. Crowley says without a new endorsement from the president for the District 22 race, the path forward grows steeper.

"If she doesn't, if he stays quiet, or if he endorses somebody else, it may make the hill that she has to climb even higher," Crowley said.

When asked about a potential Trump endorsement, Baxter said it would be a significant milestone.

"It would be an honor of a lifetime if he did endorse me," Baxter said.

Asked whether she expects to receive that endorsement, Baxter deferred to the president.

"I can't speak for the president. I think everyone knows by now he makes up his own mind," Baxter said.

Baxter also faces a fundraising deadline. She must raise more than $10,000 to qualify for the race by June 12. She confirmed that funds raised during her commissioner campaign will not roll over to her congressional bid.

"I am going to talk to a lot of people and try to get their support and raise money," Baxter said.

With Baxter out of the District 6 commission race, the seat is now open with no clear front-runner. Baxter says she currently has no plans to endorse any of the candidates running for her now-vacant seat.

We've reached out to all candidates running for the District 22 seat. We asked each of the nine candidates the same three questions. Below are the responses we have received.

What's your reaction to the redistricting opening up a new district for you to run in?

Michael Carbonara (R):

"I have been running this race for over a year before any talks about redistricting, and the new CD-22 reflects the real Florida communities of Broward, Palm Beach, Collier, and Hendry counties. My message to help President Trump restore our economic freedoms, safety and personal liberties is resonating with all Floridians in CD-22. This district of rural and urban communities is already supporting our campaign so that I can represent their values in Washington, and work with President Trump to restore economic freedoms and affordability for Floridians."

Kaysia Earley, Esq. (D):

I welcome the redistricting because it creates an opportunity for candidates to compete on a more level playing field, particularly with no incumbent in the race. More importantly, it gives the residents of District 22 a fresh opportunity to learn about the candidates and select the individual they believe is best qualified to represent their interests in Congress.

What is your current address, and would you have been eligible to represent this part of the county had it not been for the redistricting?

Michael Carbonara (R):

"I am currently residing in Broward county and have been since 2020. I have been campaigning in this community for over a year, and since redistricting I have already visited with folks in across the district on both coasts of Florida. I have met with our farmers, our veterans, business leaders and residents. Our neighbors across CD-22 are passionate Americans who love this country and want to see the American Dream restored."

Kaysia Earley, Esq. (D):

I am a Parkland resident and have a longstanding record of community involvement throughout South Florida. In recognition of my community service and humanitarian efforts, I was honored to receive a proclamation from the City of Parkland.

While federal law does not require a congressional candidate to reside within the district they seek to represent, I believe the strongest representative is someone who lives in and understands the community firsthand. Residents deserve a representative who is deeply connected to the district rather than someone who is simply seeking a political advantage through what many refer to as "district shopping."

What, if anything, changes now that County Mayor Sara Baxter has entered the race?

Michael Carbonara (R):

"I have heard that there are a number of people trying to jump into this race at the 11th hour after I successfully led the charge for Floridians over the past year. But my focus always had been and always will be representing Floridians in my district, and ensuring our values drive policy. President Trump has taught us that we need real business leaders in Washington. Our community is tired of career politicians who run for selfish reasons, who say one thing to their constituents but instead represent insider deals and lobbyist. I am running to focus on restoring our freedoms and putting more money back into the pockets of the people in CD-22."

Kaysia Earley, Esq. (D):

Nothing changes for me. The qualifying period remains open until June 12, and anyone who meets the requirements has the right to enter the race. My focus remains the same: continuing my work as a legal advocate, community servant, and candidate for Congress.

Serving the community has always been at the heart of what I do, and this campaign is simply an extension of that commitment. I have spent years working alongside residents, advocating for families, and supporting those in need. I am confident that voters who know my record of service and leadership will ultimately make their decision based on who they believe will best represent them in Washington, DC.

WPTV

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

