President Donald Trump to speak in West Palm Beach days after White House Correspondents' dinner shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump will speak at the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches on Friday, just days after an attack at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

The Forum Club event will take place at 6:15 p.m. at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in the Cohen Pavilion, located at 701 Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach.

The event comes after Trump and other top leaders were evacuated when shots were fired at the dinner on Saturday in Washington, D.C.

The president is likely to face new security questions as he plans to attend a series of large, high-profile events in the coming months.