Florida Election Results 2026: Live updates on governor, attorney general, Amendment 3 and local races

Voters throughout South Florida and the Treasure Coast cast their ballots for the state's general election on Tuesday.
The race to become the next governor of Florida is in the spotlight, along with the U.S. Senate, multiple U.S. congressional races and three amendments.
Click here to get real-time election results
WATCH WPTV'S ELECTION NIGHT COVERAGE BELOW:
Election Resources
What's on my ballot? Voter Guide 2026 Voter ID requirements: What you need to vote How to confirm your vote was counted How to find your polling place LIST: Flooding forces polling location changes at these sites How to report voting problems Palm Beach County launches new voter app Amendments 1 & 2: What to know about these lesser-known ballot measures Florida voters weigh 3 amendments Palm Tran to offer free rides on Election Day Florida District 22: Askar, Dandiya clash over affordability What to know about Florida's U.S. Senate race District 23 candidates focus on affordability