Frankel, Adeimy outline affordability priorities in race for Florida's redrawn 23rd congressional district

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — With just a week left until the General Election, the candidates vying for the newly redrawn 23rd congressional district in Florida sat down with WPTV morning anchor Hollani Davis to talk about their priorities for voters here at home if they're elected.

U.S. Rep. Louis Frankel, D-Fla., is fighting to continue representing South Florida. She says affordability is at the top of her list to tackle.

WATCH REPORT BELOW: District 23 candidates focus on affordability

Candidates vying to represent Florida's 23rd District lay out priorities to tackle affordability

"When I'm at the supermarket, and people can't afford their food, that's a pretty big message," says Frankel.

Frankel, who is seeking an eighth term in Congress, says Democrats must seek to end the war with Iran and rein in the Trump administration's tariffs to help bring costs under control. She also says there is another glaring issue that can't be ignored.

"(There's) probably nothing more important for the people of Palm Beach County, where we have a big senior population, is (the need) to protect Social Security and Medicare," Frankel said.

Challenging Frankel in the race is Deborah Adeimy. The Republican, is a native of Palm Beach County who's worked as a financial adviser to companies like Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan Chase.

She says she'd use her financial acumen to help solve South Florida's affordable housing problem by rewriting the playbook.

"Currently in Palm Beach County, there are real estate developers who are taking advantage of antiquated tax incentives, tax breaks that are driving up costs here in Palm Beach County (including) rent," says Adeimy.

Florida's 23rd congressional district previously straddled the Palm Beach-Broward County line with a heavy focus on Broward County. After the districts were redrawn this year, it now covers a portion of West Palm Beach and extends south to include Boynton Beach.