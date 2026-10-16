Palm Beach County launches new voter app ahead of 2026 General Election

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County voters now have a new way to check their voter information, find voting locations and track vote-by-mail ballots ahead of the 2026 General Election.

Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link announced the launch of the free Vote Palm Beach mobile app ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

>> SPECIAL SECTION: More election coverage, early voting locations

The app is available through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and is designed to give voters access to election information and services from their phones.

"Whether you're at home, at work, or on the go, we want to make it as easy as possible for every Palm Beach County voter to access accurate, reliable election information," Link said in a Friday news release.

According to the Supervisor of Elections Office, voters can use the app to:



Check their voter information and registration

Find voting locations

View election dates and deadlines

Track a vote-by-mail ballot

Access information directly from the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office

"With the 2026 General Election approaching, our new mobile app puts another trusted resource right in the palm of your hand," Link said. "It's all about meeting voters where they are and giving them the tools they need to vote with confidence."

The Elections Office said the launch follows a recent overhaul of its website and the introduction of the Palm Beach County Voter Dashboard, which also provides access to voter information and election services.

The Vote Palm Beach app is available for free through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Voters can find additional information at VotePalmBeach.gov or call the Supervisor of Elections Office at 561-656-6200.